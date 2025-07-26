I Refuse to Forgive Mom After She Took the Money I Saved for College to Save Her Stepdaughter’s Life

Hi Bright Side,

I started saving up for my college education since I was 10.

Now, 8 years later, Mom informed me that she had recently used all that money to pay for her sick stepdaughter’s critical surgery. Her stepdaughter is 16 and was recently diagnosed with a serious disease and needed an urgent intervention 2 months ago.

Since neither Mom nor her husband had any savings, they secretly took the money that I had been saving little by little since I was a child. I turned red with anger, but Mom looked at me and said, “Grow up! Saving a life is more important than college.”

That night, without telling anyone, I went to my stepsister’s room and took everything I could find that was valuable—accessories, clothes, books. I listed them all online for sale. I plan to use that money to pay for my college dorm. After all, my savings went to her, so it’s only fair I get something back.

At a family dinner later on, everyone froze when I told them what I’d done. I also revealed that I wouldn’t need that money for tuition anyway, I got a scholarship and will be studying for free. But even so, I couldn’t forgive them for going behind my back and taking what I had worked so hard to save. After dinner, I packed my things and left the house.

Am I wrong for reacting this way?

Yours,

Emily