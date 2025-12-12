I Refuse to Let My MIL Stay in My Home After She Crossed a Serious Boundary

Hi, Bright Side.

I honestly don’t even know how to start this because I’m still embarrassed, still angry, and still kinda nauseous about the whole thing. I just need to know if I completely lost it, or if any sane person would’ve reacted the same way.

So, my MIL, Lorraine, came to stay with us for a week. She’s always been... a lot. Like, the kind of person who gives you “fake nice” vibes but also comments on literally everything you do.

She’s always had this weird habit of touching stuff that isn’t hers. I caught her opening my nightstand once, and she said she was “just checking the craftsmanship.” Whatever that means.

Anyway, I usually lock our bedroom when I leave for work because I KNOW she snoops. But yesterday I forgot. I’m kicking myself for that now.

I got home a little after five, walked toward the bedroom, and heard this small thud. I swear my stomach dropped immediately. I opened the door and... I still can’t believe this actually happened.