I Refuse to Let My Sister Back Into Our Lives After What She Did

Dear Bright Side,



My husband and I have been together since college. About eight years ago, we decided that we were ready to start a family. We tried for a good few years but had no success.



About four years after we started trying, I went to a specialist to find out what the problem was. He told me that my body chemistry was making it impossible for me to carry a child to term. I was devastated to say the least.



After that, my husband and I stopped trying. That was until a couple of years ago, when my colleague brought up the option of surrogacy. I hadn’t thought of it before because it was so expensive.



We did extensive research and decided that the price for a surrogate was just too high for us. Once again, I was crushed. I was in an inconsolable state, so I called my sister. I told her what happened, and she came up with a brilliant idea. She offered to be the surrogate for us.



We started the treatment immediately. There were a few failed attempts, but within a year, my sister was pregnant, and she gave birth to a beautiful baby girl. That was when things started to get weird.



My husband insisted on having her move in with us. He said it would be better for the baby and give us more free time. She could do all the babysitting and I could return to work like I wanted to.



A few days ago, my husband got sick. I rushed my daughter to the doctor, thinking it might be contagious. After some tests, the doctor informed me that I wasn’t my daughter’s biological mother. I was furious, thinking the IVF clinic’s birth had been messed up.



Turns out, all of my assumptions were wrong. When I told my husband about it, he admitted that he had been having an affair with my sister since we started the journey. They have both betrayed me in the worst possible way.



I was furious and immediately told him to leave. But now I’m stuck in a difficult position. I love my daughter. I raised her like she was my own. And I have no idea what will happen to her if I file for a divorce.

