I Refuse to Let My Unemployed Son Take Advantage of Me After He Moved Back In

Hey Bright Side!



So... my son Danny moved back in with me about 6 months ago after losing his job. No problem, I was happy to give him a place to land while he figured things out. I get it, times are rough, job hunting sucks, etc.

But here’s the thing: in the last six months, I have not seen a single application get filled out. No interviews. No networking. Dude just scrolls TikTok and plays Xbox all day.

I’ve been covering groceries, cooking, laundry, because I figured he’s probably feeling down, and I didn’t want to kick him while he’s low. I didn’t say much about it. Until last week.

I’m in the kitchen making dinner, and I overhear him on the phone in the living room laughing. He says (and I quote): “My mom is basically my free maid. She makes great food and doesn’t nag me too much. It’s chill.”

I just froze. Like, excuse me? Not “my mom’s helping me out” or “I’m lucky she’s letting me stay”, but free maid.

I haven’t confronted him yet, but now every time I make him food or pick up his laundry, I feel gross. Like I’m enabling him and he knows it.

Part of me wants to sit him down and tell him he has X weeks to find a job or move out. Another part of me feels guilty, because he’s my kid. But he’s also 29.

Bright Side, am I overreacting here? How would you, people, handle this without blowing up the relationship?

Thank you in advance,

Katie