My Son Thought I’d Be His Free Driver—But I Refused to Waste My Retirement

Have a clear talk about house rules: Let him know what you’re willing to help with and what you’re not. For example, say directly: “I can’t be your daily driver. You’ll need to sort out your own transportation.”

Encourage independence: Suggest practical solutions he can look into, like public transit, carpooling with people, or saving up for a cheap used car. It shifts responsibility back to him.

Protect your space: The garage is your studio now. Make it clear that moving his boxes back in isn’t an option. If he needs storage, he can rent a small unit or keep it neatly in the guest room.

Set a timeline: Living with you should be temporary. Ask him what his goals are for work, savings, or moving out, and agree on a reasonable timeline so you don’t end up in limbo.

Stay consistent: He may push back or get upset, but the more consistent you are, the faster he’ll adjust. Boundaries only work when you hold to them.