I Refuse to Name My Daughter After My Husband’s Late Wife

In a heartfelt and complex situation, one woman finds herself dealing with an emotional dilemma that challenges the boundaries of love, memory, and identity. Faced with the suggestion to name her newborn daughter after her husband’s late wife, she stands firm in her decision to refuse.

She explained the situation.

I (39f) have been married to my husband (45M) for 3 years now. It's an extremely healthy relationship and I couldn't wish for anything more. He was previously married at 35 for a year and a half before his wife sadly passed away of severe hypoxia from pulmonary edema. They were dating for over 4 years and according to the way he talks about her, they were straight out of a fairy tale. His late wife was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy a year into their marriage and was given medication to manage her symptoms, however, she was always expecting her death even though doctors have assured her she could lead a normal life.

However, she was later again diagnosed with pulmonary edema, which was where she started to prepare herself for death. She assured my husband that he could marry later on and she'd want him to lead on a normal life. She however requested if his future daughter could be named after her, if he ever gives birth to one, as she's always wanted one and was unsuccessful with having any children. Before we got married, my husband of course let me know all of the above, however he failed to mention his late wife's request. I deeply empathized with him, and I was there whenever he needed support.

Anyhow, I'm currently pregnant with our first child, and we're both over the moon. When we came to decide on baby names for our daughter, he stood firm on naming her as his late wife. As much as it was expected, I refused and told him I couldn't put that burden on our unborn daughter as to him she'll always remind him of his late wife, and he'll fail to see her as his daughter. That's when he let me know of the "pact" he made with his wife, and he feels as if that's the only way he could pay her a tribute.

Now I haven't given him a response, I haven't told him how I felt about it. I just told him we'll see, as it's still too early to decide. I genuinely can't help but feel hurt as it feels like after all these years, he'd still choose his late wife over me. I somewhat feel like a "rebound" and although I can't victimize myself in this situation, however, the way he insisted on naming our daughter made me feel inferior. I also just can't let him pay tribute like that, as our daughter will always feel like his first wife to him, if that makes sense. What should I do in this situation, and am I in the wrong?

People stood on her side.

"You can’t make a pact on someone else’s behalf. He knew when making the promise to his wife, that any daughter would have another parent, who also would have to agree to the daughter’s name. Sounds like he needs some counseling to deal with the unresolved grief having a daughter is bringing up for him. No rational person would think this was a fair or reasonable request." photos***rsandteach / Reddit

"Your daughter deserves her own identity." gastropod43 / Reddit

"He’s treating you as a surrogate for his late wife." throwaway444441111 / Reddit

"Here’s what I would say: 'I am not a replacement or a rebound, and while you may have made this agreement with her, you did not make it with ME. I was not part of that discussion, and I never would have agreed to have a child with you if you were going to prioritize that agreement over our relationship. Additionally, our child will not be named after or raised in the shadow of your previous wife. I respect that you always love her in some respect, but our daughter deserves better than to grow up in someone else’s shadow.'" ChakraMama318 / Reddit

"This child is made up of you and him. Not her. There is nothing about her whatsoever involved. He’s being weird. If he wants a tribute, start a band." Recent-Necessary-362 / Reddit

"Oh, he knew exactly what he was doing, he didn’t mention it beforehand because he knew it was an outrageous request. I would not stand my child under that shadow. It’s non-negotiable, I would leave him before I would allow it. At this point, even if I had a so, I would never see him the same again." whatsmypassword73 / Reddit