I Refuse to Pick Up Job Calls After Working Hours—but My Boss Found a Way to Shake Up the Rules

The next day, he sent a companywide memo. All the laptops pinged at the same time and the next thing I knew everyone was looking at me. I opened the email and the realization was instant. They were all looking at me because it said that there would now be a mandatory on-call rotation.



One person would be assigned each week to take his calls after-hours. It wasn’t long before my colleagues started making remarks and asking questions. But the thing is, I have a newborn and every time he calls he’s waking the baby and that has led to arguments between me and my wife.



It’s not that I don’t want to help him out, but I’m not going to lose my family because he’s lonely. My wife already gave me an ultimatum, she’s asking me to choose between my job and my family. And the truth is that my family will always come first.