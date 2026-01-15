Never liked backstabbers....sorry not the way to go . A little more discreetly but everyone has a different take .
I Refuse to “Show Dedication” by Working an Unpaid Weekend
Many professionals face impossible deadlines, demanding bosses, or unclear project expectations that push them to work nights and weekends. Dealing with these challenges takes balance, clear communication, and smart strategies to protect both productivity and personal well-being.
Jake’s story:
Hello, Bright Side,
So here’s a thing that happened, and I honestly still can’t decide if I’m petty or just smart? Last week, my boss drops a project on me and says, “Need this done by Monday.” I look at it, do the math in my head, and go, “Uh, I literally can’t finish this in one business day.”
He goes something along the lines of, “Then work the weekend. That’s what dedication looks like.” I smiled. Yup. I smiled.
Fast-forward to Monday morning. I strolled in, bright-eyed (okay, maybe slightly smug), and he was already yelling at me because, shocker, I wasn’t done.
Two hours into his rage-fest, I calmly forwarded his weekend email, the one telling me to work Saturday and Sunday, to his director. Along with the project scope showing it’s an 80-hour job.
The dude went pale. Like, “Oh... maybe I miscalculated” kind of pale.
Not gonna lie, it felt kinda amazing. Part of me wants to just sit back and watch the fallout, but the other part is like... did I overplay it? Or is this just how you handle a boss who sets impossible deadlines?
So Bright Side, am I a bad coworker for basically exposing him, or did I just deliver a perfectly fair reality check?
Best,
Jake
Thank you so much for sharing your story with us, Jake! Just know, you’re not alone in dealing with situations like this, and it’s okay to stand your ground.
1. Call out unrealistic demands.
Look, we know it’s scary to push back on your boss, but sometimes you gotta draw the line. If a project is straight-up impossible in the time frame they’re giving you, don’t just nod and suffer through it. Document it, ask clarifying questions, or even loop in someone else if you need backup. Protecting yourself doesn’t make you lazy, it makes you smart.
2. Protect your weekends like gold.
Contract is 40 hr week not working for free pay me double time I may think about it. Weekends are mine.
Once you realize someone’s trying to guilt you into working nights or weekends, clamp down. Yes, dedication matters, but so does your mental health. You’re not unprofessional for refusing to burn out, it’s literally called self-preservation.
3. Don’t assume malice, but watch out for it.
Sometimes bosses are just disorganized, not evil. But if you spot patterns of pushing impossible work, gaslighting, or shifting blame? Keep your notes, save emails, and trust your instincts. Protect yourself before things spiral.
With the right approach and clear boundaries, professionals can handle demanding situations without burning out. Staying proactive, communicating effectively, and trusting their judgment helps turn challenges into opportunities for growth and confidence.
Read next: My Boss Demanded Me to Install Spyware, So I Taught Him What Technology Really Is
Comments
Your boss sounds very emotional. Going to his boss was the correct answer. You can't reason with people who yell at you for two hours after setting an unreasonable deadline and who expect unpaid labor. Seriously, you did the right thing. Your boss is the definition of unprofessional.