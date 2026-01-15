I Refuse to “Show Dedication” by Working an Unpaid Weekend

Hello, Bright Side,

So here’s a thing that happened, and I honestly still can’t decide if I’m petty or just smart? Last week, my boss drops a project on me and says, “Need this done by Monday.” I look at it, do the math in my head, and go, “Uh, I literally can’t finish this in one business day.”

He goes something along the lines of, “Then work the weekend. That’s what dedication looks like.” I smiled. Yup. I smiled.

Fast-forward to Monday morning. I strolled in, bright-eyed (okay, maybe slightly smug), and he was already yelling at me because, shocker, I wasn’t done.

Two hours into his rage-fest, I calmly forwarded his weekend email, the one telling me to work Saturday and Sunday, to his director. Along with the project scope showing it’s an 80-hour job.

The dude went pale. Like, “Oh... maybe I miscalculated” kind of pale.

Not gonna lie, it felt kinda amazing. Part of me wants to just sit back and watch the fallout, but the other part is like... did I overplay it? Or is this just how you handle a boss who sets impossible deadlines?

So Bright Side, am I a bad coworker for basically exposing him, or did I just deliver a perfectly fair reality check?

Best,

Jake