I Refuse to Support My Daughter Financially Unless She Becomes a Mom

Hi Bright Side,

I babysit for my younger daughter and give her money. “Why do I never get anything from you?” my single 38-year-old daughter asked. “Give me grandkids first!” I replied.

She stormed out and left without saying another word. I thought she would cool off, but hours later, I got a phone call that left me shaking. My sister told me my daughter had shown up at her house in tears, saying she felt like I loved her less because she didn’t have children.

That broke my heart. I never meant to make her feel unworthy. I only spoke out of frustration, not realizing how deeply my words would cut. Now I’m scared I’ve pushed her away and damaged the bond we have.

I want to make things right, but I don’t know how to undo the hurt I caused. Should I apologize immediately, give her space, or try something else? I really need advice before I lose my daughter over a careless comment.



Please help,

Lisa