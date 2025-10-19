I Refused a Work Trip Without Babysitter Pay—Now HR Is Involved

Hi Bright Side,

I’ll have to take a 5-day work trip instead of my colleague who had a last-minute emergency.

The trip is in just 2 days, and I’m a single mom with no one to look after my son on such short notice.

So I told my boss, “I need an extra $200/day to have my nanny babysit my 12-year-old.” After all, I’ll need the babysitter to stay with my son all day, and this is such short notice.

He smiled. I assumed it was done.

But the next day—shock! I came to the office, and there was an email from HR sent to all employees, saying:

“Dear colleagues,

We appreciate your dedication, but please note that the company is not responsible for your life outside of working hours. Covering personal or family expenses is not our obligation.

Any similar request will be considered an extortion of company resources.

Thank you”

Then I found another email, this time addressed directly to me, asking me to meet with my boss.

He told me my request was denied — and that I was free to refuse the trip, but it might impact my future in the company.

Now I’m torn. If I don’t go, I could lose opportunities — but if I do, I’ll have to pay $1,000 out of pocket for babysitting, just because my employer decided to send me away for work.

It feels deeply unfair. I’m doing my best to provide for my child, yet I’m being punished for needing childcare — something every working parent can relate to.

Should a company really be allowed to treat working moms like this?

What should I do?

Erin