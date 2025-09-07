I Refused to Babysit My Friend’s Daughter—the Consequences Shattered Our Friendship

I told her that I love her daughter, and if it were any other day, I’d gladly look after her. But she put the phone down on me, and I haven’t heard from her since. After a week of going no contact, I heard something that changed my mind about her completely.



I was left in disbelief when I found out that she had hired my colleague as a part-time nanny. She was paying the woman really well and only wanted her to work when she had somewhere else that she needed to be.



It felt like a betrayal, and I started wondering if she was just using me before all this. That she was expecting me to be a free babysitter who would crumble every time she called. But the worst part was that she expected me to sacrifice my day off for her when she was willing to pay someone else.



She made me feel terrible by accusing me of being a fake friend, but now it feels like she took advantage of me every chance she got. So Bright Side, am I wrong for not wanting to go above and beyond for her anymore?



Regards,

Felicia M.