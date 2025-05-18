I Refused to Babysit—So My Stepson Called the Police on Me

Therapy is a powerful act of self-care and strength. Remind yourself—and gently remind others—that taking care of your mental health enhances your ability to be present and dependable. When you set boundaries, you’re protecting your energy so you can continue showing up with clarity and compassion.

Let your family know you’re willing to support them—while also honoring the time you need to care for yourself. Even when setting boundaries leads to moments of misunderstanding or family betrayal, staying true to your needs is a form of courage and self-respect.