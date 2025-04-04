10 Work Stories So Twisted They Deserve a Netflix Docuseries

day ago

Sometimes, things happen at work that are so strange, you wouldn’t believe them if they weren’t true. This collection brings together a bunch of unusual and surprising workplace stories. Each one is real, and each one is unbelievable. Get ready to read about moments that left people speechless — and wondering what just happened.

  • Two people at work are having an affair. Both are married, and neither is as discreet as they think they are. Both of their partners are aware that something is going on. Some of this drama spilled out at the most recent company picnic, which ended with people yelling and screaming obscenities at each other.
    But that’s not even the wildest part. The latest news is that the woman wants to get pregnant, but the man does not. Apparently, she’s gone off the pill. Meanwhile, he’s starting to get cold feet about the whole situation and has begun flirting with the receptionist. © asdkasjdf / Reddit
  • A teacher at our school was constantly being reported by her assistant for grossly and absurdly exaggerated offenses because the assistant doesn’t like the teacher she’s been assigned to this year. The teacher is new to our school.
    The assistant is related to a high-ranking administrator and has already been moved several times. Administration kept writing up the teacher, despite her protests that the complaints were absurd, and she repeatedly requested that this assistant be reassigned.
    The teacher finally had enough and quit. Administration then spread a rumor that the teacher had to leave her job for “mental health reasons.” © thecountessofdevon / Reddit
  • I remember a coworker of mine getting fired because he put laxatives in his own lunch bag. Some idiot kept stealing parts of our lunches. Turned out it was our supervisor. © DeicideandDivide / Reddit
  • I work for a very prominent doctor in my city who runs a solo practice. His wife is the practice manager. They hired a cute blonde RN in her early 30s (married) to work part-time. I work next to her, and she tells me everything.
    The doctor started hitting on her in person, through intraoffice instant messaging, and via text. The latter two methods caught the attention of his wife.
    Instead of apologizing for the extreme discomfort this caused the nurse, the wife progressively and passive-aggressively pushed her out of the practice by gradually reducing her hours, making her track everything she did minute by minute, and generally creating a hostile work environment.
    She’s gone now. It worked. © SynapseForest / Reddit
  • At my last workplace, the VP of HR started having an affair with the (married) Manager of HR. She got a divorce, and a few months later, she ended up leaving the company when the VP of HR started cheating with another employee.
    This was a big company, by the way, with over 10,000 employees. © Pizzacrusher / Reddit
  • I quit my job yesterday because my boss told me I still had fifteen minutes left on my shift when I was about to clock out, and she freaked out when I realized she was lying.
    I checked my schedule, which didn’t show any changes, and told her she needed to inform me 24 hours in advance if she decides to keep me longer. I turned to leave, and she followed me out the door, screaming my name and demanding I give her more of my time.
    She grabbed me by my backpack to stop me. I told her she was making me uncomfortable, but she basically ignored my request for personal space and kept demanding more of my time, or else I wouldn’t be compensated. She ran ahead of me to hold the door to block me from leaving, but after yelling “This isn’t over!!” she finally let me leave.
    I reported it to the owner of the business, but all they said was “Ok. Thanks for sharing,” and asked if the three of us could meet face to face... no, thanks. I quit instead. © TalesofOdysseus / Reddit
  • I made the mistake of trusting my boss to be a good person and telling him about an opportunity that came my way, genuinely asking for his advice.
    I told him I could stay on for up to 2–3 months if needed to help ease any new team members into the role. Two days later, I was called in by HR and told that my last working day would be 2 weeks from that meeting.
    I also lost the other opportunity (I don’t know if my boss had anything to do with it or not). I had to move out of the country because I was on a visa that didn’t allow me to stay. This essentially ended what was possibly a very promising career. © mentlu_manja / Reddit
  • I was denied a raise by HR after consistently working 60–70 hours a week. My VP, who had supported and requested the raise for me, told me to stop putting in the extra time, work my 40 hours, and spend the extra time applying for new jobs. Within a month, a meeting was called to “mutually part ways” because my work wasn’t getting done.
    I was gratified to learn that they had to hire two people to do my job after I left. © scoyne15 / Reddit
  • The hiring manager looked at my résumé and frowned. He said, “We saw this exact same résumé last week, and we hired her.” I was confused, but he kept on insisting.
    I asked to meet this woman. When I saw her, I froze. She was my university classmate. Her name was Rebecca, just like mine, but with a different surname. I had always been at the top of our class, and she was always second.
    It turns out Rebecca had gotten married, and by chance, her husband had the same last name as me—it’s a common one. When I looked at her LinkedIn profile, I realized she had followed the exact same career path as me, interning and working at the best companies in the country. I was so frustrated that she had been quicker than I and landed jobs at the most coveted and highest-paying companies in our field.
    When Rebecca saw me, she turned pale. After all, this woman was my rival throughout our university years eight years ago, and it was clear she wasn’t happy to see me there. I still can’t believe she got that job, even though I was always the best—and she was always second best.
  • I was a part-time intern making $9 an hour (USD), and my boss asked if I had any plans for the weekend. I had said I was going to buy a new car (very much old and used as that’s what I could afford) and he asked if I was buying a brand-new car. My response was that my budget isn’t big enough for a new car.
    And a couple of weeks later during my 1-year review, my manager said they didn’t have the work for me and that I was disrespectful for telling the boss I didn’t make enough money. At the time, I was living comfortably as a college student and just needed different transportation. I tried not to be disrespectful, but apparently I was. © Kulee43 / Reddit

