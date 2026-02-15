I Refused to Be Tracked During Remote Work—I Don’t Need Supervision
Remote work was supposed to be built on trust and results, not software watching you like a security camera. It’s painful to give your best and still be doubted. One of our readers, Rebecca (32, F), learnt the hard way that sometimes the strongest answer isn’t loud, it’s simply living the truth.
Here’s her story:
Hi Bright Side,
I’ve been working remotely for three years now. I’m the kind of employee who finishes tasks early, double-checks everything, and usually has time left over at the end of the day. My performance reviews were always solid, so I never worried about how my time looked, as long as the work got done. That’s why an email from HR caught my attention one Monday morning.
A new ’rule’ that I thought I didn’t need to worry about.
The message went out to the entire company, explaining that mouse movement would now be tracked during work hours to “better understand productivity.” It wasn’t directed at anyone in particular, and no one had complained about missed deadlines or poor output. I assumed it wouldn’t affect me. My work was always finished.
I worked the way I always did.
That same day, I completed all my assigned tasks well before the end of my shift. Everything was submitted, nothing pending. Since there was no additional work waiting, I stepped away from my desk and went for a short walk. The next morning, I received a notification saying I’d been flagged for four hours of inactivity.
A meeting that should never have happened.
My manager set up a 1:1 with me to discuss my ’productivity’. I explained that I had finished my work early and stepped away afterward. My manager didn’t argue the facts. Instead, he told me that mouse movement was expected until official clock-out time, regardless of whether tasks were complete. I said I understood.
I adjusted my ’productivity’ just like they wanted.
The following day, I logged in on time and stayed at my desk the entire shift. I slowed my pace. I spread simple tasks across hours instead of minutes. I made sure my mouse was always moving, even when there was nothing urgent to do. I stopped finishing early. I stopped helping others once my work was complete. I focused on staying “active.”
The results clearly showed.
By the end of the week, deadlines were slipping, not just mine, but across the team. My manager reached out, clearly stressed, asking why output had fallen so suddenly. I told him I was working exactly according to the new expectations.
The rules changed, but so did my comfort.
A couple of weeks later, mouse tracking quietly disappeared. There was no follow-up email and no announcement explaining the decision. My work returned to normal, but my perspective didn’t. I learned that day that efficiency doesn’t always fit neatly into systems built around control. I’m no longer comfortable working here and have been contemplating looking for a new job. One where employees are trusted. Would that be an impulsive move?
Rebecca
Thank you Rebecca, for sending in this story. Workplace monitoring is becoming increasingly common, and many employees struggle with it privately. Your response offers a thoughtful perspective, and we hope these insights support you as you move ahead.
Here’s our take on the situation:
- You weren’t hired to wiggle a cursor. You were hired for judgment, ideas, and problem-solving. Movement is easy to measure; thinking isn’t. Real work happens in focus, collaboration, and creation, not in nonstop activity. Never let a tracking tool define your value.
- You didn’t do anything wrong. Being watched doesn’t mean you failed; it means trust is missing. When people reduce your work to numbers, it says more about them than about you. Your effort still matters, even if it isn’t acknowledged. And you’re allowed to feel good about the work you do.
- You can be kind and still be firm. You don’t need drama to set boundaries. Clear words and a steady tone often stop disrespect faster than anger. People hear you differently when you stay calm. You can be gentle and still refuse to be treated as disposable.
- Your peace matters. Work should not feel tense or controlling. Doing your job well doesn’t mean pushing yourself nonstop. It’s okay to pause, to rest, and to switch off when the day ends. You think better, work better, and live better when your mind is cared for.
