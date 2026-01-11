I Refused to Cancel My Concert for My Sick Daughter—Now My Family Is Divided

When I dropped her off, my ex completely flipped. He called me heartless and selfish, said a “real mother” would cancel everything, and told me Lily would remember this forever. I cried in my car afterward, but I still went to the concert. For a few hours, I felt like myself again, singing along with thousands of strangers and forgetting the constant pressure of being the “perfect” parent.

When I got home that night, my heart dropped. My ex had sent me dozens of messages accusing me of abandoning our sick child. He had also told his parents, who started texting me about how disappointed they were in me. Lily was fine, sleeping peacefully, but the damage was already done. Since then, I have been labeled the villain in his version of the story.

I keep replaying it in my head. Did I really choose a concert over my child, or did I simply trust the other parent to do his part? I love my daughter more than anything, but I am also a person with a life and feelings. I still don’t know if I was wrong or just judged unfairly.

— Rachel