I Refused to Cancel My Valentine’s Dinner for Work Emergency
Even the most careful employees can have their personal time disrupted when office emergencies strike. From IT crises to last-minute demands, professionals often struggle to handle work without sacrificing personal moments. One reader shared how a Valentine’s Day proposal got thrown off by an unexpected office server disaster.
Mark sent us a very heartfelt letter.
Hi everyone,
So here’s the situation. Last year, I booked Valentine’s Day off because I was planning something big. I had reservations, a ring ready, everything lined up to propose to my girlfriend. This wasn’t a casual dinner. It was one of those life moments where you really don’t want work drama crashing.
It was Feb 14th, around 6 PM, my phone started blowing up. Calls, messages, even emails from my boss. Apparently, the office server had crashed hard. Client files were temporarily inaccessible, people were panicking, and suddenly I was “the only one who could fix it fast.”
For context, I do handle some technical stuff at work, but I’m not the entire IT department.
I told him I couldn’t drop everything.
I also said, maybe a bit sharply, that staffing and backup planning aren’t my responsibility, especially on approved time off. He wasn’t happy. Lots of pressure, guilt, talk about “team commitment,” the usual.
I stuck to my plan. I went ahead with the dinner, proposed, and thankfully she said yes. Honestly, the best night of my life.
But the next morning I walked into the office and immediately felt the tension. People were quiet. My boss barely said hello. HR later hinted they wanted to “discuss professional availability expectations.” That wording alone made my stomach drop.
After this incident nothing happened, really. It’s like everyone just forgot about it. But now, after almost a year, I’m wondering if I handled this the right way. Should I have stepped in for the emergency even on approved leave? Or is protecting personal milestones part of healthy workplace boundaries?
Would you have canceled the proposal for a work crisis, or kept your personal plans like I did?
— Mark T.
What do you all think about Mark’s decision to protect his personal time during an office IT emergency? Was it right to prioritize his life milestone and proposal plans, or should he have handled the work crisis despite being on approved leave? If you were in his shoes, how would you balance work-life boundaries, emergency responsibilities, and personal milestones? Share your thoughts in the comments.