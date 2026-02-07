I Refused to Cancel My Valentine’s Dinner for Work Emergency

But the next morning I walked into the office and immediately felt the tension. People were quiet. My boss barely said hello. HR later hinted they wanted to “discuss professional availability expectations.” That wording alone made my stomach drop.

After this incident nothing happened, really. It’s like everyone just forgot about it. But now, after almost a year, I’m wondering if I handled this the right way. Should I have stepped in for the emergency even on approved leave? Or is protecting personal milestones part of healthy workplace boundaries?

Would you have canceled the proposal for a work crisis, or kept your personal plans like I did?

— Mark T.