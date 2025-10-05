I Refused to Cover My Friend’s Shifts at Work—Being Childless Doesn’t Make Me Her Servant

Dear Bright Side,



So, I’ve been friends with Jenna since college. She now has two kids and works with me at a marketing firm. Lately, she’s been asking me to cover shifts at work because she “has stuff to do,” and I always said yes. I didn’t mind, because I knew being a mother is tough. But last week, she asked me to cover three days in a row. I said no, my schedule was packed, and I needed a break.

She hasn’t spoken to me since. When I tried texting, she just ignored me. I feel weirdly hurt and frustrated because I thought friendships weren’t conditional. But then a mutual coworker told me she was complaining about me “abandoning her” to everyone at work.



I realize now she expected me to keep bending over backward, and standing my ground upset her more than I expected. I’m not sure if I should confront her or just ignore her and never speak to her again. Please help.



Kayla D.