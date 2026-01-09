I Refused to Do Extra Work Without a Raise — Now HR Will Cut My Salary

Hi Bright Side,



My firm just fired staff to “save money.” Then they dumped ALL their work on me—no raise.



I refused. HR warned: “Then, we’ll cut your pay! Be thankful we didn’t fire you, too!”

I smiled.



The next day, everybody turned pale when they discovered I had been planning to quit my job.



I walked into the office and handed in my resignation.

I looked HR straight in the eye and said, “A competitor offered me more money, better benefits, and they don’t expect me to work for free. I’m taking it.”

Then I added: “Being grateful doesn’t mean being exploited.”

But here’s where it gets good...

The entire office went silent when they realized I wasn’t leaving alone. I had quietly connected two of my best colleagues with my new company’s hiring team. They needed experienced staff—and my coworkers had already been accepted.

We’d spent months watching management pile on impossible workloads while dangling the threat of layoffs over our heads. When they started demanding unpaid overtime, leaving wasn’t revenge—it was survival.

Now the company is in full panic mode. HR is calling me “disloyal” and “unprofessional.” Management accused me of poaching employees.

They warned I’d “regret burning bridges” after 6 years of loyalty.

But here’s my question:

Was I wrong to finally put myself first?

Or should I have stayed silent, worked for free, and waited for a promotion that was never coming?

— Alicia