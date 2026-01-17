I Refused to Follow My Boss’s Dress Code—HR Had to Step In

Dear Bright Side,

I’ve been working at my current organization for 3 years and never had any issues until a new manager started. One morning, he called a brief meeting and announced a “new dress code update.” He said women were now expected to wear medium-length skirts at work. There was no explanation and no mention of alternatives.

I felt uncomfortable immediately. I rarely wore skirts and wasn’t comfortable showing my legs at work. When I told him I wouldn’t be following the rule, he said I was being unprofessional.