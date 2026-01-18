I Refused to Forgive My Estranged Dad After He Chose His Wife Over Me—And I Don’t Regret It

Dear Bright Side,

My mom passed away when I was very young, around 4 or 5, so for most of my life it was just me and my dad. And things were going well, but as I got older, I knew it wasn’t going to last. My dad started dating again, and it was only a matter of time before our lives changed.

When I was 14, he met someone. He said that she was the woman for him, and they wasted no time on the ’getting to know you’ part of the relationship. They quickly got married, so quickly that I only met her after things were said and done, which I thought was strange.

But I wanted my dad to be happy again, so I made an effort to get along with his new wife. That was easier said than done, though. I realized that this woman had my dad wrapped around her little finger, and it was affecting me in ways that it shouldn’t.