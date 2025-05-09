I Refused to Marry My Boyfriend Because His Proposal Disgusted Me

Mind you, it was beautiful and expensive, but for me, came with a major GROSS factor because of whom it belonged to. My boyfriend had a first wife, who he was married to for only six months before she upped and left with another man. It was a long-drawn, messy divorce, and we started dating around that time, so I am privy to many hurtful details. It was a dark time in his life, and I was there for him, and honestly, his ex-wife was an awful woman.

The problem is, he proposed to me with the very ring he proposed to her with. To me, it showed a complete lack of respect for me, and I refused to say yes. He got miffed, saying it was just a ring, and he had got it cut and polished just for me, and it was very expensive. Honestly, I’m fine with a cheap ring, just not a ring that was on her finger.

So tell me, was I wrong refusing to marry him, if the proposal was with that ring?

Anxious, hurt, and confused,

Charlotte