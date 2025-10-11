I Refused to Pay for the Coffee Machine at Work—Now HR Got Involved

Hi Bright Side,

I work at a consulting company with about 20 employees.

The other day, I accidentally broke our fancy Italian coffee machine while making a cappuccino. The repair cost was $250, and HR told me they’d take it out of my salary.

I was shocked, so I said that I will file a complaint, but HR simply responded, “Well, Linda, you should take responsibility. We’re not a charity here!”

I wasn’t going to let them deduct my salary. So, I shouted, “The company owns the machine—why should I pay for it?”

HR just smiled, nodded, and said the issue was solved: I wouldn’t have to pay after all.

I thought that was the end of it, but the next day, we all froze when we got an email from HR:

“Dear colleagues,

The administration has decided to remove the coffee machine and any other appliances that employees previously had the privilege of using for free. From now on, anyone who wants coffee or tea may visit the cafeteria on the first floor and purchase a beverage or snack.

Sincerely,

Human Resources”

Everyone was furious. My coworkers immediately started blaming me for the loss of the coffee machine.

I didn’t want to be singled out as the bad person, so during my coffee break, without telling anyone, I slipped out and bought a new one. It wasn’t as fancy as the old Italian machine, but it was good enough to make coffee.

I set it up in the break room and placed a sign next to it: “Free for employees only.” I placed a price list for everyone from the administration if they wanted to use it.

I think that’s only fair, given how they treated me. After all, I paid for it, so I decide who gets to use it.

Do you think I overreacted? Was I wrong to handle it this way?

Yours,

Linda