I Refused to Pay for the Coffee Machine at Work—Now HR Got Involved
Workplace conflicts can start from the smallest incidents and quickly turn into much bigger problems. Whether it’s about shared responsibilities, fairness, or office perks, emotions can run high when everyone feels affected. Recently, one of our readers sent us a letter about facing this exact kind of situation after a coffee machine accident at work.
Linda’s letter:
Hi Bright Side,
I work at a consulting company with about 20 employees.
The other day, I accidentally broke our fancy Italian coffee machine while making a cappuccino. The repair cost was $250, and HR told me they’d take it out of my salary.
I was shocked, so I said that I will file a complaint, but HR simply responded, “Well, Linda, you should take responsibility. We’re not a charity here!”
I wasn’t going to let them deduct my salary. So, I shouted, “The company owns the machine—why should I pay for it?”
HR just smiled, nodded, and said the issue was solved: I wouldn’t have to pay after all.
I thought that was the end of it, but the next day, we all froze when we got an email from HR:
“Dear colleagues,
The administration has decided to remove the coffee machine and any other appliances that employees previously had the privilege of using for free. From now on, anyone who wants coffee or tea may visit the cafeteria on the first floor and purchase a beverage or snack.
Sincerely,
Human Resources”
Everyone was furious. My coworkers immediately started blaming me for the loss of the coffee machine.
I didn’t want to be singled out as the bad person, so during my coffee break, without telling anyone, I slipped out and bought a new one. It wasn’t as fancy as the old Italian machine, but it was good enough to make coffee.
I set it up in the break room and placed a sign next to it: “Free for employees only.” I placed a price list for everyone from the administration if they wanted to use it.
I think that’s only fair, given how they treated me. After all, I paid for it, so I decide who gets to use it.
Do you think I overreacted? Was I wrong to handle it this way?
Yours,
Linda
Thank you, Linda, for your letter and for sharing such a tricky workplace story. You stood up for yourself, but the way things unfolded shows how quickly one incident can spiral into a bigger conflict at the office. Here is our advice for you:
Reframe It as a Workplace Fairness Issue.
Your coworkers are mad at you, but the real problem lies in how HR handled things. They punished everyone for one accident instead of taking responsibility as a company.
Action: Calmly explain to your colleagues that your personal mistake shouldn’t have led to collective punishment. By redirecting their frustration toward the unfair decision, you protect your reputation and shift the focus back where it belongs.
Turn the Coffee Machine Into a Symbol of Solidarity.
You bought a new coffee machine, which is generous — but your “employees only” rule may create more division.
Action: Flip the narrative: present the machine as something you gifted to your team as a sign of solidarity. Letting everyone (even admin) use it, but with a clear note that you provided it, could earn you respect instead of resentment.
Push for a Written Policy on Damages.
Your case shows how vague rules can cause chaos. HR first wanted to deduct from your salary, then punished everyone instead.
Action: Suggest that the company put a clear policy in place for accidents, so employees know exactly what happens in situations like this. By pushing for structure, you show you care about fairness for everyone, not just yourself.
Protect Your Energy Going Forward.
You already spent extra money on a replacement machine. This cycle could repeat if you keep trying to “fix” what management breaks.
Action: Step back. Stop trying to carry the whole office on your shoulders. If HR removes perks, it’s not your job to replace them. Focus on your work — not on covering for poor management decisions.
