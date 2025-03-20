I Refused to Sacrifice My Happiness to Save My Grandchild—I Ended Up Losing Everything

Dear Bright Side,



I (73) am saving my retirement money for a dream vacation. Now, my sick grandkid’s life is in danger, and my daughter wants me to pay for the treatments. I refused and said, “I won’t sacrifice my last chance to be happy!”



Today, I got home to find my door open. I froze when I saw my daughter packing up my belongings. I asked her what was happening, and she coldly replied, “I’m renting out the house to pay for my child’s treatment. You can keep your trip money and even stay in Europe because you won’t have a home when you come back.”



I was stunned. The house is in her name because my husband and I, before he passed, decided to transfer it to her—she was going to inherit it anyway. But I never imagined she would use that against me and force me out of my own home.

Now, I’m staying in temporary housing, trying to figure out what to do next. It seems I won’t be taking that trip after all, as I’ll need the money to find a permanent place to live. I still can’t believe my own daughter would treat me this way.



Did I make a mistake? Was I wrong to hold onto my dream instead of helping her?

Louisa