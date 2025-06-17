I Refused to Sacrifice My Unborn Baby to Save My Niece’s Life—Now My Family Calls Me a Monster

“Hi Bright Side,

I’m Emily. I’ve been trying to conceive since I was 20. Now I’m 35, still no child. Infertility crushed my soul. Every failed pregnancy, every painful test, left scars nobody saw.

My husband and I finally decided on surrogacy as our only shot. We sacrificed everything. I mean everything. No holidays, no new clothes, no nights out. I sold my car. He worked overtime.

We lived like monks to save every cent. Now, after years of hell, we finally have almost enough money, and we’re finally close to affording surrogacy.

Then my sister Sarah called, sobbing uncontrollably. Her 6-month-old daughter, Elsa, was diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. The treatment costs nearly all the money we saved for surrogacy. Sarah begged me to help.

I told her straight up, ‘I can’t give you the money. You have a baby. I have nothing. This is my one chance. I won’t give up my dream.’

She lost it. Screamed at me. Called me cold, selfish, and said I’m choosing a hypothetical child over a real, living baby who might die.

My parents turned on me too. They say I’m a monster. My entire family is pressuring me to give the money. But let me be clear: I don’t owe my sister anything.

I love my niece, but my entire life I’ve been pushed aside because I don’t have kids. Nobody asked how I felt after miscarriages, IVF failures, or the endless grief. Now that I finally have hope, suddenly I’m the bad guy?

If I give this money away, I lose my last chance to be a mother. I’m 35. My fertility window is closing fast. My dream is slipping away — all for a family that thinks I should just sacrifice my entire life for their crisis.

So I’m torn — am I the selfish monster here? Or does anyone else get how it feels to be erased for years, only to be expected to drop everything the moment your family needs you?”