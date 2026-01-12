I Kicked My Parents Out of My Graduation—They Didn’t Contribute to My Education

Dear Bright Side,



My parents never spent money on my education. I always worked since I was 15. Summer jobs, part-time positions, night shifts in college...



I always blamed them, and mom would reply, “We did our best!” But they had money to spend on their vacations every summer. I never forgave them.



I relied on myself and worked very hard. Today, I graduated from med school.

They attended the ceremony, but I made them leave.

I told them there is no place for them, because I had given their seats to Mr. Ellis and his wife.



Mr. Ellis was the real support in my life. He gave me my first job at the resort, and he always had my back and guided me through my professional life.



Mom just smiled and left.



But later in the evening, everything changed... My mother called, asked me to drop by.



I went numb when she handed me her medical test results: she’d been diagnosed with a serious illness a month earlier. They kept it from me so I wouldn’t lose focus on my studies.

Crying, she told me I’d robbed her of what might have been her last chance to see me succeed, to watch me cross the stage and receive my diploma.

Now I’m struggling. What should’ve been pure joy feels buried under guilt.

Did I go too far by cutting them out?

Does that make me a terrible person?



— Larissa