I Refused to Train a New Hire Who Earns 40% More Than Me — HR Called Me In
I am not someone who slacks off. I show up on time. I stay late when needed. I take on extra work without making a fuss. I have been loyal to this company for years. I am not lazy. I am not entitled. I just want to be paid fairly for the work I already do. Apparently, that is too much to ask...
Here is what has been happening.
Three years ago, I was promised a 15% raise. It was not random. It came up during a review. My boss said I deserved it and that it would happen soon. Since then, every time I bring it up, the answer is the same. “Budget cuts. Maybe next time.” Next time never comes. He says the company cannot afford salary increases right now, maybe next year things will improve.
I have worked at this company long enough to know everything inside out. I understand the systems, the clients, the daily operations, and all the small details that keep things running smoothly. When new employees join, they are usually paired with me because management knows I am patient and good at explaining things. I have never complained about that before.
I kept telling myself that loyalty would matter eventually. So I continued to work overtime. I helped coworkers. I trained new hires whenever asked. I thought if I proved my value long enough, it would pay off.
It did not.
A few weeks ago, management announced that they had hired someone new and young for our team. At first, I did not think much of it. We could use the extra help. Then, by accident, I found out what he was earning.
He makes about 40 percent more than I do.
I honestly thought it was a mistake. There was no way the company that claimed it had no budget for raises could suddenly afford that. So I went straight to my boss and asked him about it. I reminded him that I had been asking for a raise for three years and was always told there was no money.
He did not even look embarrassed. In fact, he smirked and said the new hire was “fresh talent” and that he “negotiated better”.
Something in me just switched off in that moment. I said, “Got it,” and walked out of his office.
That evening, I emailed HR and explained everything from my side. The next day, when I came into work, my boss froze when HR called both of us in for a meeting.
I told HR that I was uncomfortable training a new employee who earns significantly more than me while my own salary has not changed in years. I said that if my pay was adjusted, even slightly, I would be willing to reconsider. I was not trying to cause trouble. I just wanted fairness.
My boss suddenly started talking about teamwork, company culture, and how training new employees is part of being a good worker. He even hinted that refusing to train the new hire could affect my performance review.
To my surprise, HR mostly sided with him. They said they understood my concern and would “note” it. They promised to “see” if a raise could fit into the budget next fiscal year. YAWN.
I do not blame the new guy. He did nothing wrong. If anything, good for him to negotiate a better salary. My issue is with the company. If they can afford to pay someone new 40 percent more, they can afford to increase the salary of the people who have been holding everything together for years.
Right now, I feel stuck. I have updated my resume and started applying for other jobs, but the job market is rough. In the meantime, I still have to train the new hire. Every time I sit with him and explain how things work, I cannot stop thinking about the pay gap between us. What should I do next? I’m panicking.
