I Refused to Train a New Hire Who Earns 40% More Than Me — HR Called Me In

Hi lovely Bright Side readers, and thank you for reading my story.

Here is what has been happening.

Three years ago, I was promised a 15% raise. It was not random. It came up during a review. My boss said I deserved it and that it would happen soon. Since then, every time I bring it up, the answer is the same. “Budget cuts. Maybe next time.” Next time never comes. He says the company cannot afford salary increases right now, maybe next year things will improve.