My Grandkids Were Always Hungry and Their Vegan Mom Said It Was Normal

“When Sarah saw the empty plates, she lost control. She screamed at me — said I was poisoning them, undoing everything she’d worked for, disrespecting her as a mother. She grabbed her things and left, saying I’d never see her again.

And so far, she’s kept that promise.



I have tried to talk some sense into her, but to no avail. She doesn’t answer my calls, she doesn’t answer my messages, and when I go to her house there is never anyone there or no one answers the door. I know she is fine because other family members have told me so, and I know that maybe I should give her space, but the situation is starting to make me desperate. It doesn’t make sense to me.

Now I’m alone with my thoughts, and I keep asking myself: Did I do the right thing? Or did I betray my daughter? Is it ever okay to go against a parent’s rules... if you think those rules are hurting the children? I don’t know what to do. I miss my daughter. I miss my grandchildren. But most of all, I worry about them — how they’re eating, how they’re living, if they’re okay.

Please, tell me: Was I wrong to interfere? How do I apologize without pretending that what I saw wasn’t real? How can I make it right without turning my back on what I believe was an act of love? Thank you in advance.

— Brooke.”