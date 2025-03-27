I Secretly Rejected Treatment for My Husband’s Blindness—Our Love Is Perfect as It Is

"During one of our visits to the clinic, I heard something unexpected when a doctor suggested a new cure. He told me in private about a new experimental treatment that might return my husband's vision. The chances were small, but still real. He asked me to talk to my husband about it first, to prepare him mentally in case it didn’t work out. He didn’t want to give him false hope.

I promised I would. But instead... I panicked.

What if he saw me and changed his mind about everything? What if he realized I wasn’t what he imagined, wasn’t who he wanted? The fear consumed me. I was afraid that he didn't need me now, that he could handle everything on his own.

A few days later, when my husband was out, I called the doctor and refused. I told him my husband didn't want to go through with the treatment. I asked him not to bring it up again, to spare John (editor's note: name has been changed) any more pain.

But the truth is... I never told John about it at all."