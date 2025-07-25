“I Think I Went Too Far,” Sharon Osbourne (72) Finally Reveals the Truth About Her Transformation
Sharon Osbourne has never been shy about speaking her truth, and her journey through weight loss has been no exception. From surgery to trendy treatments, and finally to personal reflection, her story is more than just numbers on a scale — it’s a powerful transformation that many can relate to.
Her Journey Started With Surgery — But It Didn’t Feel Right.
In the late ’90s, Sharon took a big step by getting lap band surgery, which helped her lose over 100 pounds. But while the physical change was dramatic, it didn’t bring peace. Years later, she admitted she regretted the decision, saying it made her feel like “a cheat” and affected her health. She ultimately had the band removed in 2006.
Enter Ozempic — and a Warning From Sharon Herself.
Like many others, Sharon eventually turned to a medication that’s gained massive popularity for weight management. She admitted that it worked fast. But she also shared a word of caution: “You can lose so much weight, and it’s easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous.”
She opened up about the side effects too, saying that the early weeks came with nausea and a lack of appetite. But what surprised her most? Not how easy the weight came off — but how hard it was to stop.
Finding Balance After Years of Extremes.
Sharon revealed that at one point she weighed under 100 pounds — something she said didn’t feel healthy or sustainable. Despite trying to gain a bit back, her body wasn’t cooperating. “I’m too gaunt,” she told the Daily Mail.
Her husband, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, reportedly grew concerned too. And during a candid interview, Sharon admitted, “I think I went too far.”
Sharon’s transformation isn’t just about weight — it’s about perspective. After years of striving, fixing, and adjusting, she’s come to appreciate her body for what it is, not what she can force it to become.
“I’ve finally become more accepting of my body, my looks,” she said.
Her journey is a reminder that true transformation isn’t just about appearance — it’s about learning when enough is enough, and choosing peace over perfection.
18 People Who Powered Themselves Up and Made an Incredible Transformation