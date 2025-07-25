“I Think I Went Too Far,” Sharon Osbourne (72) Finally Reveals the Truth About Her Transformation

Like many others, Sharon eventually turned to a medication that’s gained massive popularity for weight management. She admitted that it worked fast. But she also shared a word of caution: “You can lose so much weight, and it’s easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous.”

She opened up about the side effects too, saying that the early weeks came with nausea and a lack of appetite. But what surprised her most? Not how easy the weight came off — but how hard it was to stop.