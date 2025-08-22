I Thought He Was My Son, but the Truth Was Just Cruel

Dear Bright Side,

I don’t usually write letters, but I just had to tell someone about what happened. A few weeks ago, I got this letter in the mail. It didn’t have a return address, just my name written in this weird, tight handwriting. Inside, there was just one line typed: “He’s not your son. Ask for proof.”

At first, I thought it was just a prank or something. Maybe some ex trying to mess with me, but the more I thought about it, the more it stuck with me. It made me feel weird, like something was off, so I started thinking about it all the time. My wife seemed just as shocked as I was.

I told myself I was being crazy, but doubt really gets to you, y’know? So, I did it. I sent off DNA samples. I felt awful doing it, but I had to know. A couple of weeks later, the results came back.