I Took My Ex-Husband’s Mistress’ Side in Their Big Fight, He Blames Me on Ruining His Life

A woman, 37, wrote a letter to our editorial and told us her story, that broke all stereotypes for us. The woman was cheated on, she was left heartbroken after her painful divorce, but despite all these things, she took the side of her husband’s lover when they had a fight. Read more to find out the reasons for such decision and more details of this extraordinary family story.

Husband’s infidelity was a very painful experience for the woman.

A woman, named Stephanie, wrote us a letter, in which she told us her story. It all started with her husband’s unfaithfulness and brought up some severe consequences for all members of her family. Stephanie began her letter, saying, «Last year, my husband Ian and I broke up with plans to divorce. Before that, he left his phone on and open with the provocative pics he just received from some woman, and went to the bathroom. I confronted him, and he immediately admitted to cheating. He explained it was a ’one-time thing’. And I honestly wanted to believe that.» The woman shared that it was a huge issue for their family, which was falling apart. She said, «We had a very big argument and Ian agreed to go to his parents’ house for a few days. During that time, I honestly tried to figure out what I should do with myself. I had that sinking feeling, that everything was just going down the drain. Our life together, all our happy years, our common memories, our kids. That was certainly the worst time in my life, and I was fuming.»

The relationship was given a second chance, but it didn’t work out.

Stephanie revealed that her husband was very apologetic and begged her not to divorce him. The woman wrote, «He continuously told me that it was a mistake, and we could work it out. I sincerely wanted that to be true, and we even went to therapy to just talk it out. Ian was promising all the way that he would do anything to make things right again. But in the end, I just wasn’t able to see how I could trust him again, so we finally agreed to separation.» Stephanie told us that her husband then moved out and all in all their separation was rather civil. She wrote, «We were lucky to find an apartment and I could manage the rent on my own. Ian didn’t object to anything I wanted to be done in a certain way.» The woman admitted that the only issue was their children. She wrote, «We have two girls, aged 10 and 13. Ian was literally living on his friend’s couch, and he understandably couldn’t invite the kids there for sleeping over. So, initially, for about six months, Ian would pick them up in the morning on the weekend and drop them off in the afternoon the same day.» The woman added, «I want to emphasize that I never hid the kids from him. Ian has always been a loving dad who cares wonderfully for them, and we reached an agreement that it was more important for him to save on his rent and look for some permanent place for living, even if it meant he would meet the kids less often in the beginning. They missed him terribly but understood that it was not for the lifetime.»

Things were getting tense between the ex-couple, because of one thing done by husband.

Stephanie goes on with her story, saying, «Some time after the divorce was finalized, Ian texted me that he had finally found a place for living, and he wanted that the kids would come over for the whole weekend. That still hurt a lot, that we were now not married anymore, but my children always come first. So we agreed for it for the following weekend and the girls were over the moon. Frankly speaking, I was looking forward to a weekend for myself as well.» Then, the tension started reaching a higher point. Stephanie wrote, «One day, the kids came home, and I just knew that something was up. Like, I could feel it, they weren’t cheery at all. I talked to them about their visit. That’s when they pronounced the words ’dad’s new girlfriend’.» The woman found out that her ex-husband had introduced the girls to his new girlfriend, who was also the owner of that apartment. Stephanie wrote, «Ian moved in with her, and she made went away the first few times when the kids came. I wrote to Ian to ask what this was all about and why he didn’t let me know in advance.

He confirmed that his new girlfriend was actually the woman he cheated with, and that was like a knife in my heart. He had been telling me this whole time that he wanted us to get back together. He was so careful and attentive that I almost believed him and wanted to give him a second chance. And he was moving in with his mistress in the meantime.» Ever since then, Stephanie asked Ian to contact her only if it was about the kids. She wrote that she wanted nothing to do with him besides that. The kids were definitely feeling that tension, but they told Stephanie that the new woman, Kate, was nice to them, and she did try to give them time to get used to her. Stephanie decided to let things move on this way.

One day, the ex-husband’s mistress appeared in Stephanie’s life again.

Stephanie goes on with her story, saying, «Recently, I got a call from an unknown number. It was Kate, and she was crying hard. She asked me to meet her urgently and she said this was related to Ian, her, and our kids. The part about the kids had me pretty worried, so I agreed to meet with her at a Starbucks nearby, because I just wouldn’t be able to forgive myself if something horrible happened to my kids.» The woman wrote, «We met up, and it all was super awkward because she started apologizing for the affair. I told her that I didn’t want to even hear it, and I asked her to tell me straight away about my daughters, or I would be leaving immediately. She then said that Ian told her that we were already divorced when they met.» The whole bunch of lies was revealed during this conversation. Stephanie said, «That ’couch at a friend’s house’ has actually never existed, as Ian moved right in with Kate. He was aware that the kids would give it away, so he made up that lie to hide it.» Then Stephanie wanted to hear the part about her daughters, and Kate made another shocking revelation for her. Stephanie wrote, «She told me that she wanted to break up with Ian, and she wanted me to know because she knew that this would mean another stress for my kids, and she felt totally upset at having to do that.» Stephanie revealed, «Kate told me she had found some of the divorce papers and saw that the date was way off from what Ian had told her, and that’s how she exposed his lies. I thanked her for the heads-up about their separation, because I knew my kids were going to be upset, and now I had a chance to try and soften it all for them. We both left, and I was just preparing for Ian to share the news. I was sure he would again try to save our marriage once he would separate with Kate.»

Stephanie took Kate’s side in her fight with her ex-husband.

Stephanie goes on with her story, saying, «I didn’t hear from them for quite some time after our conversation with Kate. Then I got a call from her again. She told me that she had confronted Ian about the divorce papers, but he had hidden them and gaslighted her into believing that she must have been mistaken and saw the dates wrong, and he convinced her to stay with him. Kate asked me straight away for a copy of the final divorce document, which Ian and I both had.» Stephanie revealed, «I ended up sending Kate a scanned copy of the divorce paper, I did everything she asked me to do, because I wanted to help her.» As a result, Ian was kicked out, and he now has to live with his parents. Stephanie revealed that he is bombarding her with messages and calls, he calls her a vindictive person and blames her for getting involved in his new relationship. The woman said, «Basically Ian blames the break-up on me, he is sure it’s my revenge, and he is telling everyone in his family that I made up lies to talk Kate against him because of our painful divorce. Even some people in family say I should have stayed out of it.» Stephanie would like to hear our readers’ opinion on her situation, and she asked us all a question. She wrote, «Maybe I shouldn’t have sent her those papers? I am really in doubt now. On the other hand, Ian has put himself in this situation with his constant lies, to me and her, and Kate was going to find out sooner or later.»