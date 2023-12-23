I Tricked My Stepmom Into Buying Christmas Decorations She Didn’t Want, and Now She Won’t Talk to Me

A woman’s relationship with her stepmom has seen better days. After a long time enduring her stepmom’s hurtful antics, she decided to take matters into her own hands and give her a taste of her own medicine. Now, their relationship is broken, and she turned to social media to look for advice, and/or validation for her actions.

Her buying these things isn’t really what bugs me; what bugs me is her rubbing it in my face that she was able to ’get it first’ or how I was ’copying’ her when I do finally get the item. It’s super annoying and childish.”

My father and his wife come to visit on a semiregular basis. My stepmom always makes sure to look at my board, comment on it, and express her sadness that we are unable to afford the stuff. Within a week or so, she will buy one of the exact things on my board for herself. Sometimes it’s a smaller item like the coffee maker, other times it’s a larger item, like a motorized toy car for her children.

“My husband and I have this board hanging on our wall. It’s a list of all the things we want and need, how much it will cost, how much we saved for it, and when we should be able to have it. It has things like new fridge, dishwasher , nice knife set, wish list items, etc. I even include pictures, model numbers, or other specific descriptions for a lot of these items. I’m very proud of it.

"Anyway, I was walking through a local store’s Christmas section right after Thanksgiving. I was looking for board ideas and happened upon a giant, ugly (in my opinion), super pricey outdoor Christmas decorations set. It gave me an idea. It was definitely not my stepmom’s style. But hey, why not try?

When I got home, I put the set on the high priority section of my board. Going as far as to erase the money I had pooled for other things and move it to this Christmas monstrosity so we could ’buy’ it sooner. I was hoping this trap would be tempting enough for my stepmom, especially if I made this set seem super important.

A couple days after that, my father and stepmom visit. My stepmom looks at my board and asks about the set. I gush over it, describing it as the way to make my Christmas dreams come true. I really lay it on thick.

On Monday, we go to visit my dad at my stepmom’s request. Sure as everything, she bought and put up the entire set. It’s ugly and over the top. I hate it. It’s hilarious. Immediately she dives into to describing why she just ’fell in love with it’ and how she ’had to have it,’ making a huge deal on every little piece and how it was so worth the money. Finally, she concludes her gloat fest with telling me that I really do have great taste and sorry she beat me to it.

I tell her, “Oh, I don’t actually like the set. I just put it on the board and said I liked it to mess with [husband]. He hates the over the top stuff like this. Glad you love it, though.” If her smile fell any harder, it would have fallen right off her face. The rest of the visit she was quite, didn’t say much. She looked like a kid who got coal for Christmas. My dad kept asking her what was wrong and got a lot of ’I’m fines’ and then finally she got a headache and went to bed early.

Soon after, she also put up the decorations on a Facebook sell group this morning for pickup after Christmas. She now refuses to talk to me, none of her usual texts or calls."