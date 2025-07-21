I Thought I Did the Right Thing on a Plane—But My Flight Turned Into a Nightmare

Hi Bright Side,

I was traveling from New York to Florida when, mid-flight, attendants handed out mixed nuts. The woman beside me said she was severely allergic to nuts. She refused her packet and began complaining that the airline should have noted her allergy in their system.

The attendant explained that, according to her medical form, she had only marked an ingestion allergy—not an airborne one. She insisted that this distinction didn’t matter and that nuts should not have been served at all.

She then turned to me and told me not to eat mine. Everyone around us had an open plastic cup of mixed nuts. I told her I wasn’t sure how my eating them or not would help her in this situation. She said it was just a courtesy.

I politely explained I needed something in my stomach to take my medication, but offered to move to the back of the plane to eat them. When I returned to my seat, she didn’t say a word—just sat quietly, staring straight ahead.

10 minutes later, I froze as I saw her press the call button and tell the attendant, “That’s her. She knew I had a nut allergy and ate them anyway.” I was stunned. “What?” I said. She repeated it—louder this time, “She knowingly endangered me.”

The attendant’s expression turned serious. I was told to remain in my seat for the rest of the flight. Upon landing, airport security met me at the gate.

I missed my connection and spent several hours being questioned. No charges were filed, but a warning was added to my file. The woman had already left, and I had to purchase new tickets and endure a long wait for the next available flight.

Now, I’m left wondering whether I should stay silent and move on—or if there’s a way to find peace and closure after what happened. Your perspective truly matters to me.

Sincerely,

Rosa