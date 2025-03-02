I Uncovered the Truth That Made Divorce My Only Option

Your emotions are running high, and that’s understandable, but before making any big moves, take a step back and ensure you fully understand what’s happening. Filing first might feel like a way to regain control, but reacting out of anger or hurt can sometimes lead to decisions you might later regret.

Consider meeting with a lawyer before filing so you can understand your rights and options. Even if divorce is inevitable, handling things strategically rather than impulsively will put you in a stronger position. Knowledge is power, and right now, staying composed is your best tool.