I Want My Daughter to Cut All Ties With Her Half-Sister

We would do anything for our children, even if that means making difficult decisions. Steph, a Bright Side reader and mother to a 13-year-old daughter, is refusing to allow her husband’s other daughter to move in with them because she fears it might have a negative impact on her own child. Her husband strongly disagrees, and the two are facing a challenging time in their marriage. She wrote to us for advice.

Hello Steph! Thanks for taking the time to write to us. We have prepared some advice that we believe can help you navigate this situation.

Open communication and family meeting.

Schedule a family meeting involving all members, including Clara and Mia. Express your concerns about the recent incidents and the impact they may have on your daughter’s behavior. Emphasize the importance of maintaining a positive and disciplined environment for Clara’s upbringing.



Also, encourage Mia to share her feelings about her recent loss, fostering empathy among family members. Seek a compromise that addresses both the emotional needs of Mia and the need for a stable environment for Clara.

Therapeutic intervention.

Propose the idea of seeking professional help for Mia to cope with the grief and behavioral changes she’s experiencing. A trained therapist can guide her in developing coping mechanisms and communication strategies.



This approach focuses on addressing the root cause of Mia’s behavior and ensures that both girls receive the emotional support they need during this challenging time.

Temporary separation with conditions.

While understanding your husband’s desire to support both daughters, propose a compromise that involves temporary separation with specific conditions.



Suggest that Mia temporarily stays with a relative or a close family friend, where she can receive the necessary attention and care. Outline a plan for regular check-ins and visits to ensure Mia’s well-being.



This approach allows Clara to maintain a stable and disciplined environment while still acknowledging the responsibility towards Mia’s vulnerability.

Establish clear boundaries and expectations.

Sit down with your husband and discuss rules and consequences for inappropriate behavior, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a positive atmosphere at home.



Ensure that Clara understands the consequences of her actions and the expectation to uphold the values you’ve instilled in her. Simultaneously, express your willingness to provide emotional support to Mia, but within the framework of maintaining a healthy and respectful household.