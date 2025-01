My Mom’s New Relationship Didn’t Bother Me—Until He Revealed What He Really Wanted

Family drama level: EXPERT. ūüéĘ Caught between his mom‚Äôs happiness and a¬†really weird request, this man is¬†trying to¬†keep it¬†together, resisting the urge to¬†say, ‚ÄúSeriously?!‚ÄĚ Read the story and see how the internet weighed¬†in!

I’m a 35-year-old man. My dad died when I was 19, leaving my mom with me and my two siblings. It took some time, but eventually, my mom started dating again. We don’t live together per se, but our houses back onto each other and have a gate, so it’s pretty common for her to offer to do my laundry or for me to just go over for dinner or go look after our dog. Plus, my siblings and I go there for dinner every other Friday night. The men my mom (58) been dating have been getting younger and younger, and I was okay with it. She’s been very open with me and my siblings that she wants to get married again, and we’ve always been supportive. At least after the initial shocks. The latest guy (24) is by far the most serious, and they’ve been dating since around last June. He proposed at the start of autumn, and they want to get married next summer. Again, my siblings and I are fine with this because it’s her life, and we trust him. He’s a nice guy, and they clearly love each other. But anyway...

So¬†long and short¬†is, this weekend, her fianc√©, let‚Äôs call him ‚ÄúPhil,‚ÄĚ called me¬†and asked me¬†if¬†I could come over. I¬†said, ‚ÄúYeah, sure, I‚Äôll be¬†over after work,‚ÄĚ and¬†I assumed he¬†just needed help with some DIY stuff they were doing. When I¬†got over there, he¬†called me¬†‚ÄúSport‚ÄĚ and said we¬†needed to¬†talk. I¬†should mention this is¬†something he¬†does to¬†me¬†and my¬†little brother, calling¬†us things like ‚ÄúKid,‚ÄĚ ‚ÄúSport,‚ÄĚ ‚ÄúScout,‚ÄĚ ‚ÄúLittle Buddy,‚ÄĚ or¬†my¬†personal favorite, calling¬†us ‚ÄúRed‚ÄĚ and ‚ÄúBlue‚ÄĚ seemingly out of¬†nowhere. My¬†brother is¬†30, by¬†the way. He¬†tried it¬†with my¬†little sister (28) too once and called her ‚ÄúPrincess‚ÄĚ once, but he¬†stopped when she just stared at¬†him. So¬†the thing with Phil is¬†that he¬†reminds me¬†a¬†lot of¬†Charlie Day‚Äôs character in¬†Horrible Bosses in¬†that his sole ambition has always been to¬†meet a¬†girl, get married, and have a¬†family. When he¬†told this to¬†my¬†brother and¬†me, my¬†brother made some joke about how maybe our mom‚Äôs going to ‚Äôcome short on¬†the last part,‚Äô and he¬†got very upset, but they made up¬†after. Anyway, so¬†I went around and asked if¬†my¬†mom was around, and he¬†said¬†no, it‚Äôs just him, and that we¬†‚Äúreally need to¬†talk man-to-man.‚ÄĚ I¬†said sure, and he¬†started talking about how he‚Äôs always wanted to¬†be¬†a¬†father, etc., and raise a¬†son to¬†call his own, and then he¬†dropped this bombshell by¬†saying, ‚ÄúNow I¬†know¬†I can never replace your father, the man who made you, but it¬†would mean the world to¬†me¬†if¬†you could call me¬†dad.‚ÄĚ

I‚Äôll admit¬†it: I¬†sniggered a¬†little. And then¬†I knew he¬†was serious because he¬†looked like he¬†was about to¬†cry. And he¬†didn‚Äôt drop¬†it, either. I¬†asked if¬†he¬†really meant¬†it, and he¬†got really emotional and started talking about ‚Äúwhat it¬†means to¬†be¬†a¬†man‚ÄĚ and how his purpose is¬†to¬†have and provide for a¬†family, and he¬†wants me¬†and my¬†siblings to¬†be¬†part of¬†that family. As¬†he¬†reiterated, he‚Äôll never replace my¬†‚Äúfather‚ÄĚ (and this did rub me¬†the wrong way a¬†bit), but he‚Äôs ready to¬†step up¬†and be¬†my¬†‚Äúdad‚ÄĚ and provide for and protect me¬†and my¬†siblings. And I¬†was just sitting there thinking, ‚ÄúDude, I‚Äôm a¬†decade older than you and live in¬†a¬†separate house. I¬†don‚Äôt need ‚Äôproviding‚Äô for, and even if¬†I¬†did, I¬†don‚Äôt think a¬†guy a¬†third of¬†my¬†age who works part-time at¬†the hardware store and is¬†into collecting manga is¬†the man to¬†do¬†it.‚ÄĚ No¬†offense if¬†you are into that, lol, just... I¬†dunno, I¬†was a¬†bit taken aback. I¬†was in¬†shock, so¬†I just said, ‚ÄúOkay,‚ÄĚ and he¬†got emotional again, but in¬†a¬†happy way, talking about how he¬†wants to¬†go¬†camping or¬†go¬†to¬†a¬†baseball game (I¬†don‚Äôt even like baseball) and how he¬†joined the Lions this year and how he¬†wants to¬†bring me¬†into it¬†too ‚Äúas¬†his boy,‚ÄĚ which just feels so¬†surreal (even more so¬†as¬†I‚Äôm a¬†Shriner, so¬†all this talk of¬†service and charity isn‚Äôt the brag he¬†thinks it¬†is) because again I‚ÄôM 10¬†YEARS OLDER THAN THIS GUY! Well, I¬†ended it¬†by¬†just saying, ‚ÄúThis has gotten a¬†bit too weird,‚ÄĚ and¬†I was going home. He¬†got very upset, and I¬†left. I¬†called my¬†brother, and he¬†agreed it¬†sounded weird.

Later, my¬†mom called¬†me, and she wasn‚Äôt disappointed but admitted it‚Äôs made him very upset and depressed. I¬†told her that if¬†he‚Äôs embarrassed, he¬†doesn‚Äôt need to¬†be; I¬†get he‚Äôs excited about the marriage, and we¬†can just laugh this off as¬†a¬†funny story. She then said that wasn‚Äôt what he¬†was upset about; he¬†(and she, too, a¬†bit) is¬†upset about the fact he¬†‚Äúpoured his heart out, and¬†I rejected him.‚ÄĚ She said, ‚ÄúYeah, it¬†is¬†a ‚Äôbit kooky,‚Äô but this is¬†how he¬†proves to¬†himself he‚Äôs a¬†man,‚ÄĚ and¬†I guess¬†I was a¬†bit angry and said something like, ‚ÄúFirst off, it‚Äôs not my¬†job to¬†certify this, and second, this doesn‚Äôt prove he‚Äôs a¬†man; it¬†just proves he‚Äôs a¬†nutjob.‚ÄĚ I¬†apologized immediately, but she said she didn‚Äôt want to¬†hear it¬†and hung¬†up. She called back 10¬†minutes later, and we¬†apologized, and she begged me¬†to¬†just go¬†along with it¬†until he¬†‚Äúhas some kids to¬†call his own.‚ÄĚ I¬†won‚Äôt go¬†too much into the details here, but she sort of¬†let slip they plan to¬†try IVF treatment because she‚Äôs ‚Äúnot ready to¬†give up¬†on¬†being a¬†mom just yet.‚ÄĚ And while¬†I have my¬†own thoughts about whether or¬†not that‚Äôs a¬†good idea, I‚Äôm not here to¬†litigate on¬†that. We¬†finished up¬†fine, and¬†I reiterated I‚Äôd support her; she agreed that it¬†was definitely a ‚Äôstressful situation‚Äô for me¬†but begged me¬†to¬†at¬†least think about¬†it. Which leads me¬†to¬†here.

I did think it over, and obviously I’m going to say no. I had a dad, and he died, and that’s the only dad I’ve ever needed, I’ve ever wanted, and I’ll ever bestow that title on. I’m not asking if someone’s unreasonable, what I should do, or what I should say. This clearly means a lot to him for some reason, and I deeply love my mom, so I want to try and minimize the damage. Especially as we’re still so involved in each other’s lives, and they live behind me. How can I make it clear to them, as painlessly as possible, that I think this is weird and borderline offensive? I really don’t want to rip the band-aid off because I fear what it might do to the family.

‚ÄúIt‚Äôs not your responsibility to¬†make your mom‚Äôs boy toy feel like a¬†man. You‚Äôre closer to¬†being his much older brother than his son. Weird.‚ÄĚ @SGTPepper1008¬†/ Reddit

“There’s nothing you can do NOT to offend a 24-year-old man who wants a 35-year-old man to call him ’dad.’ He’s gonna be offended, no matter what.

Shut that down, have him call you by¬†your first name (or¬†any nickname you go¬†by) EXCLUSIVELY, and don‚Äôt worry about offending his feelings. He‚Äôll get over¬†it. He‚Äôs a¬†big boy.‚ÄĚ @kemikica¬†/ Reddit

‚ÄúI¬†think your sister is¬†the one who handled it¬†like a¬†champ and shut it¬†down before it¬†went far. I¬†think you and your brother gave him the impression you were fine with the dynamic, and you embarrassingly shut him down... For that, I¬†see where it¬†went a¬†bit wrong. Other than that, it¬†sounds like the whole thing is¬†sweet, and you guys are being great.

He¬†just got carried away. Maybe do¬†like your sister. Tell him, friends/cordial relationship, and that‚Äôs it. No¬†one in¬†anyone‚Äôs toes. And no¬†more cringe exchanges.‚ÄĚ @MoonWatt¬†/ Reddit

He¬†just got carried away. Maybe do¬†like your sister. Tell him, friends/cordial relationship, and that‚Äôs it. No¬†one in¬†anyone‚Äôs toes. And no¬†more cringe exchanges.‚ÄĚ @MoonWatt¬†/ Reddit

‚ÄúMom, I¬†love you, and I‚Äôll support whatever relationship makes you happy. But I‚Äôm not going to¬†participate in¬†a¬†weird charade where I‚Äôm a¬†child getting a¬†new stepfather. That‚Äôs not a¬†reasonable thing to¬†ask of¬†me, and¬†I hope you and Phil can understand that.‚ÄĚ @HatsAndTopcoats¬†/ Reddit

‚ÄúI‚Äôm not going to¬†call you that, because¬†I feel it¬†would be¬†too disrespectful to¬†my¬†dad, who died when¬†I was¬†19, and you were 8.‚ÄĚ @HermitBee¬†/ Reddit

‚ÄúMom, I¬†love you, and I‚Äôm glad you‚Äôre happy. I‚Äôm genuinely interested in¬†having a¬†positive relationship with Phil, but it¬†cannot be¬†completely dictated by¬†his terms. I‚Äôm your son, not a¬†prop to¬†be¬†used for his wish fulfillment. I¬†had a¬†father who will always be¬†my¬†father, and the title ‚Äôdad‚Äô is¬†not trivial enough to¬†me¬†to¬†give it¬†away simply because someone asks nicely. Please respect my¬†wishes.‚ÄĚ

“Phil, I’m happy you and my mother are happy. I want to have a positive relationship with you, but we need to forge our own path. I was raised by my father, and now that I’m a grown man, I’m not looking to give away his title to anyone else, ever. I’ll be frank and tell you that I’m never going to view a man over a decade younger than me as a paternal figure.

It¬†makes me¬†uncomfortable. I¬†think most people would feel similarly. If¬†you want to¬†establish bonds, then it¬†needs to¬†be¬†as¬†equals, not me¬†conforming to¬†your emotional needs no¬†matter how it¬†makes me¬†feel in¬†turn. That‚Äôs not a¬†real relationship. Can we¬†all please move forward from this?‚ÄĚ @lastofthe_timeladies¬†/ Reddit