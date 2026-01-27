I Was Shamed by HR for Leaving at 5:50—So I Counted My Boss’s Watercooler Breaks

My contract says 9 to 6. At 5:50 PM, I usually start packing so I can hit the gym and beat the traffic.

Last month, HR called me in. My boss, Greg, sat there with a “disappointed” face. He told HR I lacked “leadership energy” and wasn’t a “team player” because I didn’t stay until 8 PM like the others. Greg claimed he was “burdened” by my lack of commitment.

I didn’t argue. I just started a “Productivity Audit.” Every time Greg left his desk for a non-work reason, I logged it.

10:15 AM: Watercooler chat about his golf swing (22 mins).

1:00 PM: “Quick lunch” that lasted until 3:15 PM (135 mins).

4:00 PM: Browsing fantasy football in the breakroom (40 mins).

I did this for three weeks. I didn’t delete my work; I just stopped doing the “extra” tasks Greg usually dumped on me at 5:45 PM.

Greg tried to put me on a Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) for “declining output.” At the meeting, I handed HR a 15-page spreadsheet. It showed that Greg spent 62% of his “hardworking” 12-hour days on personal calls and hallway gossip. I also showed that I finished 100% of my KPIs by 5:30 PM, while Greg’s “overtime” was spent fixing errors he made while distracted.

HR realized Greg was using the “extra hours” of his team to cover for his own 4-hour daily “breaks.” The PIP was scrapped. Greg was “transitioned” out two weeks later for time theft. Turns out, being a “team player” means actually doing the work, not just sitting in a chair until the sun goes down.