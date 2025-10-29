I Won’t Be Humiliated by My MIL, but I Refuse to Let My Wife Be a Stay-at-Home Mom

Oh please brother, run far and run fast. She knew EXACTLY WHAT SHE WAS DOING and she figured that once you were married you would not have a choice. File for a LEGAL SEPARATION and take all the steps required to make sure that YOU DON'T BECOME RESPONSIBLE for any debts that she runs up before you file. I am serious, you need to publicly declare that as of such and such a date, that you are separated and you are not liable for any money's owed by her. I don't know where you do that in today's world. Used to be that you put the notice in the NEWSPAPER, now I don't know where you do it. But please, get yourself a good lawyer because in the long run, it will be cheaper than trying to work it out. For every day you stay legally married to her you become more responsible for her financially. Even if she doesn't quit her job now, she could become "suddenly ill" and you will be stuck paying for everything anyway. It sounds like she AND her mother may have planned this all along. Marrying someone who already has children is TOO BIG A RISK. You should not be made responsible for HER KIDS, even if you were aware of her being a "single mother". What would she do if YOU SUDDENLY BECAME ILL? If you don't cut her out now, you WILL BE PAYING FOR IT, FOREVER. ONE WAY OR ANOTHER.