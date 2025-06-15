My Wife Is Forcing Me to Cancel Our Expensive Vacation Because of Her Family

I’ve always dreamed of taking my kids on an unforgettable trip abroad. After years of working hard and saving, I was finally getting close to making it happen. I had put aside money, cut back on luxuries, and kept my eye on the prize. My wife knew how important it was to me, and how much I’d sacrificed to save up for this trip.

One evening, I came home, excited to share the news that I was almost there. But as I walked in, I overheard her on the phone with her brother. “I’ll send you the money, don’t worry, my husband has enough saved,” she said, her voice calm.