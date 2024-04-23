I’m Obsessed With My Husband’s Mistress, My Husband Doesn’t Even Know About It

A woman, 35, decided to share her story with us, and this is not an ordinary "my husband cheated" story at all. Our heroine's problem is that, after she found out her husband was unfaithful to her, she became instantly attracted to his mistress. The woman can't believe she developed such an overwhelming feeling for someone, with whom her husband actually betrayed her. She wrote to us with a question if she's wrong and if things that happening to her are totally incorrect.

Sally's husband cheated on her, and she found out about his infidelity pretty soon.

Sally, 35, has been happily married to her husband, Robert, for over 7 years, when the woman found out that he was cheating on her. She wrote, "Robert and I have always been a very solid couple. We've got this unbreakable bond that many couples struggle to have. Or so I thought." The woman revealed, "About 6 months ago, I found out my husband was cheating on me. Of course, I was shocked, I cried a lot and I couldn't believe this was true. But the evidence, in the form of provocative, very candid messages sent from another woman to my husband, was undeniable. Robert did cheat, and this affair seemed even to be growing into something very serious between him and his mistress." Sally explained, "I have never expected such a stab in my back from the man whom I loved more than anything. I had always been faithful to Robert, and it was hard for me to even imagine how a man, who used to give me so many promises and whom I married for a huge and mutual feeling, could ever commit this nasty act against me and ruin my trust so easily."

Sally was in despair, and she started to do what probably many people would do.

Sally goes on with her story, saying, "I must confess that I did what probably every betrayed spouse does. I basically cyber stalked the woman with whom Robert was cheating. I went onto her business network profiles, and her Facebook and of course Instagram. She appeared to be an awesome woman." Sally wrote that she was amazed at her husband's mistress' personality and achievements. Though this woman literally stole her beloved spouse from her, Sally couldn't develop negative feelings towards her. On the contrary, she felt nothing but a strong admiration. She explained, "This woman graduated from the top of her class. I found out that she has double masters and a civil engineer degree. It didn't even make it worse when I found her underwear under our bed when I was cleaning. I just threw it away and said nothing to my husband."

Sally can't stop comparing herself with her husband's affair partner.

Sally added, "My husband's mistress is also a vigorous activist, and she delivers brilliant speeches in different seminars. I saw her videos, and I was astounded how masterfully she made her point and how her audience reacted to her speeches, how hundreds of people applauded her and admired her." The woman continues praising her husband's lover, saying, "She travels a lot, and she can speak 6 languages fluently. I know I may sound like a crazy stalker to you. But I cannot help but feel so much insecure now." Sally keeps comparing herself to the woman who is literally her rival now, saying, "I am not these things. I work as a teacher in a mediocre firm that provides online trainings. This woman is literally doing all those things I wished I had done. But being a wife and a mom made it impossible for me.

Every time I see her posts, it just breaks my heart. Every day this woman is doing something amazing. She's meeting new people and at this very moment she's probably saving the world." The woman went further and wanted to be closer to her rival. She explained, "I even joined her gym just to try and maybe get closer to her and find out more information about her. I don’t know what I’m doing, all I know is I’m literally driving myself crazy."

The woman keeps it secret from everyone, including her spouse.

Sally wrote, "Robert just keeps pretending that he’s not doing anything. Last week he brought me flowers and I asked him if he knew what my favorite flowers were because he brought me sunflowers, and I’ve never in my life told this man that I like sunflowers. I believe that these flowers are her favorite, as mine are yellow roses." Robert behaves like nothing has happened. Sally explained, "My husband gets up around 4 am now to head off to work, and I just can’t help but think that he gets to be with her and I don’t. I just stay at home looking after our kids. Is it bad that I want to be with her, what should I do about this?" Sally adds, "I've known they have an affair for almost 7 months now. But I didn't tell Robert that I know. He has no idea that I know. Deep down, I felt like if I told him, I would also lose connection with this woman.

Honestly, if she wasn't my husband's mistress, I probably would've been friends with her. Moreover, she looks really good and has a figure to be a top model. I really feel a mix of emotion. On one hand, I am devastated that my husband is cheating on me, and that too with an awesome woman." Sally wrote, "I feel like I'm not as awesome as she is. I love my husband and I know I should confront him but, I think I might have started to gain feeling for her. I find myself thinking about her constantly. I’m so lost. I know this isn’t normal to have a crush on the woman your husband is cheating on you with." Sally closed her letter, saying, "I probably would go unnoticed in a crowd. But on the other hand, the woman he is cheating on me with is the best in the world to me. She probably could do better than my husband.

I don't know what I should do. I know that the normal response would be to just divorce him. But for some reason I didn't. What should I do?"