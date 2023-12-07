I’m Referring to My Unborn Baby as “They/Them” and This Is Why I’m Convinced It’s the Right Thing to Do

For a mom-to-be, the excitement and anticipation for the new addition to the family are undeniable. Despite being a deeply personal journey, at some point the news of pregnancy would be spread, and the woman’s decisions regarding her own baby may sometimes be met with curious glances and raised eyebrows, even spark some unexpected reactions... Unsure of whom to turn to for guidance and support, this pregnant lady shared her unique experience with the online community.

She wrote:



“I am just about done my first trimester of pregnancy. Most people in my life know that I am pregnant at this point. I have been getting so much judgment for referring to my own baby as ’they’ or ’them’. It initially shocks people, because they think I am having multiples, and then I’ll have to correct and just say ’No, just one baby!’



I don’t know the gender of my baby yet, therefore I’m pretty opposed to calling my baby ’it’ and it’s unnatural for me to constantly refer to them as ’baby’ so what has felt the best is calling them ’they/them’. Even with all the individuals who know I am only carrying one baby, they will still kind of scrunch their nose at me and continue to question why I am referring to them that way. I personally don’t think I’m being confusing. But that’s what people around me keep saying anytime I say ’they/them’.



I’m probably just in my own pregnant head about it and being insecure. Maybe I am confusing people and I should speak differently, but this is what is natural to me. I just didn’t know who to pose this question to...”