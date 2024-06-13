“Inappropriate for a 14yr Old,” Matthew McConaughey’s Only Daughter Sparks a Stir in Red Outfit

People were divided upon seeing Matthew McConaughey’s daughter, Vida McConaughey, in matching outfits with her mom. Some criticized the choice, feeling her dress was inappropriate for her young age.

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey’s daughter, Vida, were snapped together in New York City. They attended a Hermès Birkin event on June 6, 2024, both dressed in red and holding hands while being photographed. Camila shared the picture on Instagram with her followers.

Camila chose a stylish leather outfit with a sleeveless crop top and a long skirt, paired with pumps and a matching clutch. Meanwhile, Vida went for a mini skirt and a long-sleeved crop top, complemented by flats. They both wore their hair in curls, flowing over their shoulders.

People quickly shared their opinions on seeing how much Vida had grown over the years, though some felt her outfit was “too much” for her age, despite her being just 14. One commenter criticized Vida’s attire, “The outfit is inappropriate for a 14yr old.” Another was surprised by her age, suggesting that in Hollywood, people often look and dress older than they are. However, others focused on the family resemblance, noting how Vida resembled her father, Matthew McConaughey, in facial features while inheriting her mother’s complexion and hair: “The daughter looks just like him.”

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/East News

Other comments regarding Vida’s attire included remarks such as “She’s dressed like she is 20” and another user stating, “The dress is not appropriate for the girl’s age.” A third commenter expressed surprise, saying, “14-year-olds look like they are 20 these days.” Despite differing opinions on her outfit, some followers were more positive, with one noting, “Beauties. Can’t believe she’s 14.”

Lately, Matthew McConaughey was seen at a rare public event on the red carpet with all of his kids, who look just like him and their mom.