Matthew McConaughey Makes a Rare Appearance With His 3 Kids and They Are His Copies
54-year-old actor Matthew McConaughey was joined by his family at a recent gala. Along with his wife, his two sons and daughter, who are rarely seen in the public eye, were photographed beside him and stole the show.
Matthew and Camila McConaughey were all smiles at the gala in Austin, Texas. The gala is part of a joint effort called Mack, Jack & McConaughey (MJ&M), which includes Matthew McConaughey, football coach Mack Brown, and country artist Jack Ingram, to empower kids.
Matthew opted for a classic navy suit paired with a white shirt for the night. While his wife chose an elegant off-shoulder black dress with a sequined bodice.
The couple was also joined by their children — Levi, Vida, and Livingston. The McConaughey boys, Levi and Livingston, were dressed in sharp black suits. While Vida, echoing her mother’s style, wore a pale pink strappy gown.
Seeing the family of 5 smile brightly, many people noticed the same thing in the photos. They pointed out how the three McConaughey kids resemble their father. “...the older son has pretty much the same face as him,” commented a person. “That youngest one seems to have Matthews ’eye sparkle’ in mum’s ’eye shape and color’,” added another.
