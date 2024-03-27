«Inappropriate,» Kristen Stewart Causes a Stir as She Goes Out Wearing Underwear

In a bold move, Kristen Stewart turned heads in New York with her latest fashion statement. Sporting knitted underwear that showcased her stunning figure, the actress drew both admiration and raised eyebrows. Her daring outfit sparked a flood of comments online.

JA/Everett Collection/East News , Charles Sykes/Invision/East News

The 33-year-old actress donned a cream-colored shirt that exposed her bra, pairing it with knitted underwear and a pair of dark red stilettos. She accessorized her ensemble with dark sunglasses and a black Chanel handbag.

IMAGO/RW / Mediapunch/Imago Stock and People/East News

Many fans showered the star with love and positive comments, with one person saying, «She looks stunning. Love her audacity and newfound style.» Another added, «Can do no wrong. Brilliant in every way.»

However, others were quick to comment on the absence of pants. One person pointed out, «Somebody forgot their trousers. This is definitely not a good look.» Another noted, «I don’t understand the recent makeover; the styling doesn’t seem to suit her at all.» A third person wrote, ’’This inappropriate dressing needs to stop. Celebrities can parade around in their homes, but not out in public.’’