Indiana Teen, 14, Praised as Hero for Rescuing Family From House Fire, “It Was Scary”

Zoey Jasso, a 14-year-old from Indiana, saved her family from a big fire at their home on the morning of Tuesday, June 4th, 2024. But that’s not all. Let’s see how bravely she acted.

She woke up to a strange smell and heard the fire alarm.

Zoey quickly got her family out of the house on Level Street in Charlestown around 10 a.m. on June 4th. She noticed orange light and smoke filling the room. Zoey acted fast and led everyone to safety. She’s being called a hero for her brave actions.

After waking up her twin sister who was sleeping in the same room, they quickly went to the other room where their 3-year-old twin cousins and their dad were sleeping. “I yelled, ’I think there’s a fire,’ and then everyone just woke up immediately, and then they all got out,” Zoey said. All five family members, including their dog, made it out in less than a minute.

Fire crews arrived about four minutes later, according to WDRB.

Sandy Huff, Zoey’s great aunt who also lives in the home, was at work when the fire started. She mentioned to WDRB that she is grateful for the support of their community, saying, “Our family is, when something happens they’re there.”

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but Zoey’s family believes their rented home is a “total loss,” as reported by WDRB. They had insurance for the home, but for now, they’re staying with loved ones until they figure out their next steps.

Not all heroes wear capes.

“It’s a little scary because it was right next to me. And I was just thinking, ’What if I stayed in the room a little bit longer? What would have happened?’ It is very scary to look at this and see I was almost in that,” Zoey told the news station. After the fire, the Charlestown Board of Public Works honored Zoey with a City of Charlestown challenge coin and a Certificate of Appreciation for her heroic actions.

“Mayor Treva Hodges explained during the presentation that Zoey woke up to the smell of smoke and because of her quick thinking and action, without panicking, she woke up other people in the house to make sure everyone in danger got out safely,” the city of Charlestown shared on its official Facebook page.