Influencer Explains Why She Won’t Regret Getting Boyfriend’s Name Tattooed on Forehead

Unfazed by societal norms, this influencer displays love by tattooing her boyfriend’s name on her forehead. But as social media weighs in, the conversation takes a sharp turn. Some people question the truth behind an influencer’s forehead tattoo, while others blame her boyfriend. Despite these challenges, she stands firm and courageously defends her decision.

She filmed the tattooing process.

The video begins with Ana having the stencil of her boyfriend Kevin’s name delicately drawn on the upper part of her face. As the camera rolls, she takes a seat in a tattoo artist’s chair, ready to turn the temporary artwork into a more permanent statement.

The footage captures Ana’s mixed emotions as the needle starts its work, seemingly digging into her forehead. Throughout the process, she squirms and frowns, providing a glimpse into the discomfort she experiences during this unusual tattoo endeavor.

The comments are heated.

Ana Stanskovsky’s eyebrow-raising decision to get her boyfriend’s name tattooed on her forehead has elicited a mix of reactions from her followers. One user offered a solution, writing, “When u need to cover it DM me 🙌.” Another skeptic questioned the authenticity of the video, stating, “This is obviously fake. There is no needle coming down in the close-ups, just the plastic part of the gun against her skin. Also, there is no redness, no swelling, no bleeding, and no wiping of ink/blood during the process.” A tattoo artist chimed in with a professional perspective, asserting, “As a tattoo artist... I’d NEVER do this to another human being.” Amidst the commentary, a more lighthearted suggestion emerged, with someone advising, “If u want to prove to him u care, make him a cup of tea in the morning darling 🤷.”

She has no regrets.

Despite the chorus of voices predicting future regret, especially if Ana doesn’t remain with Kevin throughout her life, Ana has chosen to address the backlash head-on. She asserted that her choices are her own business, saying, “Everyone was saying to me, I will regret that, and every time I’m looking in the mirror I’m just like... I’m in love.”

In a new video, she passionately expressed her feelings, stating, “I’m in love with the tattoo, and I’m in love with my boyfriend, and I think if you really love someone you just got to show it...you know, you just got to prove it.”