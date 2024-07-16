“Is She Crying?”: a Viral Video of Princess Catherine at Wimbledon Sparks Concern Among Fans

“I’m crying, you’re crying, Princess Catherine is crying!!”. Tears flowed at Wimbledon as a viral video showed Princess Catherine twisting her mouth and hiding tears behind her sunglasses. Find out how people reacted to this emotional moment!

BEN STANSALL/AFP/East News

Kate Middleton made a noteworthy appearance at the Wimbledon men’s finals on Sunday, marking her first public engagement since the Trooping the Colour event on June 15. The Duchess of Cambridge captivated the crowd in a stunning purple dress from Safiyaa. She attended the event alongside her sister, Pippa Middleton, and her daughter, Princess Charlotte. As they arrived, the trio was greeted with a standing ovation, a gesture that visibly moved Her Royal Highness. The enthusiastic reception underscored the public’s affection and support for the Duchess and her family.

Kate was seen chatting with her family as she took her seat, but a video from the crowd showed something different. At one point, it looked like the Princess was crying, hiding her eyes with sunglasses. Her mouth gave her away, clearly showing she was in the middle of weeping. This moment struck a chord with many online, who wondered why she was crying. A lot of people thought she was simply touched by the warm reception she got after being out of the public eye for so long.

AA/ABACA/Abaca/East News

“Oh bless her. So sad, we love you, Kate,” someone wrote underneath the video. “Maybe she’s just overwhelmed to be out doing something normal for her. She is so loved, and she felt it today,” another one wrote. “The pain behind the sunglasses 💔,” a commenter chimed in. However, some other people were more rational and, given that her eyes were covered, didn’t believe she was actually crying but maybe just concentrating, and indeed someone wrote, “There is no proof or evidence she is crying here, she could have been concentrating or reacting to something in the game.”

This is not the only detail people have noticed about Princess Catherine’s outing at Wimbledon.