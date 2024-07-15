The Hidden Messages in Princess Catherine’s Wimbledon Dress
Princess Catherine and her sister Pippa Middleton captivated onlookers with their impeccable fashion sense during their joint appearance at Wimbledon on July 14, but their outfits carried deeper significance beyond mere style.
The Princess of Wales, who is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, donned a regal purple dress for her rare public appearance at the gentlemen’s singles final. This marked only her second public outing since announcing her cancer diagnosis earlier this year. The choice of purple not only highlighted her royal status but also paid tribute to her role within the club.
Since taking over the patronage of Queen Elizabeth II in 2016, Kate has consistently accessorized her Wimbledon ensembles with a bow tie pin featuring the club’s official colors, purple and dark green. This year’s outfit choice echoed these hues, underscoring her connection to the prestigious event and her late grandmother-in-law’s practice of wearing vibrant colors to stand out in a crowd.
Kate’s dress, a creation by the London-based brand Safiyaa, also linked back to a teal gown she wore for the Royal Variety Performance in November 2023. Safiyaa, a label favored by royalty including Meghan Markle and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, provided the perfect blend of elegance and symbolism for Kate’s Wimbledon look.
Joining Kate in the Royal Box was her sister Pippa, who opted for a pink floral dress from Beulah. The dress, which Pippa had previously worn to their brother James Middleton’s wedding in 2021, highlighted a family connection and a sense of continuity amidst challenging times. The Middleton family has rallied around Kate during her treatment, with James expressing his support through a heartfelt Instagram post, emphasizing their united front.
Princess Charlotte also made a fashionable impression, wearing a mini version of a blue polka dot dress that mirrored her mother’s style. Charlotte’s look, paired with her signature hairstyle of two mini braids tied back with a bow, demonstrated her budding sense of fashion. This look, complemented by pink Ray-Ban Kids sunglasses, added a touch of youthful charm to the trio’s appearance.
As the royal family traditionally retreats from the public eye during the summer months, it’s anticipated that Princess Catherine will continue to focus on her recovery, possibly spending time at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, a favored royal retreat.