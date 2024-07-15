The Hidden Messages in Princess Catherine’s Wimbledon Dress

Princess Catherine and her sister Pippa Middleton captivated onlookers with their impeccable fashion sense during their joint appearance at Wimbledon on July 14, but their outfits carried deeper significance beyond mere style.

The Princess of Wales, who is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, donned a regal purple dress for her rare public appearance at the gentlemen’s singles final. This marked only her second public outing since announcing her cancer diagnosis earlier this year. The choice of purple not only highlighted her royal status but also paid tribute to her role within the club.

Since taking over the patronage of Queen Elizabeth II in 2016, Kate has consistently accessorized her Wimbledon ensembles with a bow tie pin featuring the club’s official colors, purple and dark green. This year’s outfit choice echoed these hues, underscoring her connection to the prestigious event and her late grandmother-in-law’s practice of wearing vibrant colors to stand out in a crowd.