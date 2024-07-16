Princess Charlotte Had the Sweetest Reaction to Kate Middleton's Standing Ovation — Here’s What Happened

Princess Charlotte admires her mom, Kate Middleton, more than anyone. On Sunday, Kate made a rare public appearance at Wimbledon while going through cancer treatment. As she took her seat in the Royal Box at Centre Court, the crowd gave her a standing ovation, celebrating her strength and bravery.

Takuya Matsumoto/Associated Press/East News

The Princess of Wales showed up at Wimbledon during her cancer treatment and got a standing ovation when she sat in the Royal Box at Centre Court. Middleton was visibly touched, waving and smiling wide. But it was Charlotte’s reaction that really got to everyone—her pride and love for her mom stole the show, making it a touching moment for everyone there.

Dubreuil Corinne/ABACA/Abaca/East News

In a video shared from the stands on X (formerly Twitter), the young royal, dressed in a cute blue dress with white polka dots and fluttery sleeves, was captured beaming proudly at her mom with an admiring grin. Meanwhile, Princess Kate sported a stylish short-sleeved purple midi dress by Safiyaa, perfectly coordinated with her All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club pin fastened just below the neckline.

Aaron Chown/Associated Press/East News

As the crowd cheered, the youngster smiled at her mom, clearly proud, as Kate took in the adoration. "When [Kate] usually comes in, she walks down the steps and into her seat. She doesn’t normally stand and wave. But she stood for a while and took it all in. For her to acknowledge it and take in the applause was special," royal photographer Karwai Tang said about the sweet moment. This wasn’t the only cute moment from the event. Tang also mentioned that he captured many great photos of Kate and Charlotte enjoying the exciting match and having a fun mother-daughter day out after a challenging year.

Takuya Matsumoto/Associated Press/East News

A lip-reader, Jeremy Freeman, has decoded the moment they arrived at the court and shared what was said between them. He revealed that as they reached their seats, Princess Kate beckoned Charlotte with a gentle, “Come over here.” After thanking the lady who accompanied them, Kate waved to the cheering crowd, who stood in applause. The Princess of Wales greeted the spectators with a warm “hi” and later turned to the lady beside her, remarking, “So sweet.”

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press/East News

People showered the mother-daughter duo with love and cheers, and many commenters online shared their thoughts about their public outing. A lot of attention was focused on the little Princess, with many noticing something special about her. “She already has the charisma of her mother Princess Catherine and her granny Diana,” someone wrote. Another one said, “Beautiful little girl so like the late Queen Elizabeth”, or, “Looks like her grandmother!!”

