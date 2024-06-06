“Is That Even Possible?” Woman, 63, Is Expecting First Baby With Husband, 26, Despite the Critics

A couple frequently scrutinized online for their significant age difference has joyfully announced that they are expecting their first child. Cheryl McCain, 63, has garnered widespread attention for her marriage to 26-year-old Quran McCain. The couple’s unconventional relationship, first formed when Quran was just 15 and they both worked at a Dairy Queen, has since evolved into a highly publicized marriage, attracting both support and criticism.

The love grew years later after their first meeting.

Their initial meeting, devoid of romantic intentions, blossomed into a relationship years later when they serendipitously reunited at a gas station. At the time, Quran was 23. After weeks of spending time together, he confessed his feelings for Cheryl, and the two began dating in April 2021. They married that September, subsequently creating joint social media accounts to share their journey with a wider audience.

Despite the couple’s happiness, Cheryl’s children expressed strong disapproval of the marriage. Cheryl lamented, "I have seven kids, but I only see one of them, as the others do not support our relationship. It hurts me, it hurts me a lot." "They were my whole life and all of a sudden I wanted to be married to someone I had fallen in love with, and they didn't support that. I have 18 grandchildren and I only see three of them," she added.

However, despite the difficult journey, they are ready to expand their family.

In a recent development, Cheryl and Quran have revealed that they have found a surrogate and are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their baby. Cheryl announced the news through a TikTok video, which included sonogram images. She addressed her critics with a defiant caption that read, "You’re too old to be starting a family," accompanied by a resolute message, "I got my mind up."

The announcement sparked both congratulations and criticisms.

The couple expressed profound happiness at the prospect of welcoming a child into their marriage. Cheryl shared, "It was an amazing feeling to find out we were going to have a baby. We get to start our own family. I am the happiest now than I have ever been before. It will make our family so much happier as we will love the baby unconditionally."

Quran echoed her sentiments, stating, "I cried with tears of joy when I found out. This will be my very first child. I have never felt love like this apart from the time I got married to Cheryl. Baby girl or baby boy, it doesn't matter. I am having a baby, and we are starting our life together. Even though Cheryl won't be the biological mother, blood doesn't make you family, and she will be the best mom."

The announcement has sparked a mix of congratulations and criticism, largely due to the 37-year age gap between Cheryl and Quran. Some people are questioning the possibility. One commented, "How is that even possible?" Only time will tell if the birth of their child will lead to a reconciliation within their family.